Dubai Authorities Cover Medical Expenses of Russian Tourist After RT's Report

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – UAE Vice President and ruler of the Emirate of Dubai Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum paid all costs of the treatment of a Russian tourist, who died in the United Arab Emirates, after a report by RT Arabic, the RT broadcaster reported on Sunday.

Russian citizen Natalia Popova, 57, who was spending her vacation in one of the resorts near Dubai, was hospitalized on October 29. Doctors told Popova’s daughter Anastasia that they could not save her mother, who suffered from the aortic dissection.

© Sputnik / Alexander Mokletsov Russia Offers Space Tourist Flight to US, European Astronauts, UAE Citizen

Anastasia transported her mother to another hospital where doctors carried out a difficult heart surgery that cost 176,000 dirhams (some $48,000).

“My mother remained in coma for almost three weeks. I was near her bed all this time. Last Thursday [November 15] doctors brought her out of coma and she could speak. But on November 20, at dinner time she felt bad. She suffered a heart attack and died,” Anastacia told Ruptly.

All the medical services cost 850,000 dirhams (over $230,000), while Popova’s medical insurance covered only 30,000 euros (some $34,000). Anastasia’s husband Sergei arrived in the United Arab Emirates with 100,000 dirhams but she still needed some $170,000.

READ MORE: UAE, Russia Call to Establish Broad Int'l Coalition to Fight Terrorism

Anastasia could neither leave the United Arab Emirates, not transport the body of her mother to Russia because of the unpaid medical services.

On Friday, RT Arabic broadcast a report about the family of Natalia Popova. Soon after that, al Maktoum's press service contacted RT Arabic and asked the broadcaster to provide contacts of Popova’s relatives.

According to a later statement, issued by al Maktoum’s press service, the government of Dubai covered all the treatment and transportation costs of the family.

RT Arabic website head Mazen Yousef wrote on Twitter that in such situations he realizes that his work is not in vain.