Intelligence Found in Idlib Fire Weapons That Terrorists Used in Aleppo Attacks

Syrian media reported on Saturday that militants based north of Aleppo bombarded the city with chlorine-filled shells, causing over a hundred people to be delivered to hospitals with symptoms typical for poisoning such as suffocation.

Russia's Defence Ministry confirmed that Russian jets hit the targets of terorrists who had reportedly shelled Aleppo with chlorine gas on Saturday.

According to the ministry, intelligence services found the fire weapons that were used in the Aleppo shelling in the Idlib de-escalation zone. All the targets were destroyed; Turkey was warned about the strikes in advance via a hotline.

The Russian military have established that the terrorists were preparing for another poisonous shelling.

Earlier in the day, Damascus accused unnamed western countries of supplying weapons to armed terror groups so that they could stage false flag chemical attacks and then blame them on the government. Syria also urged the UN to take "punitive measures" against the countries that were supporting the Aleppo attackers.

Russia's Foreign Ministry, in turn, described the Aleppo shelling as an "attempt to damage the Syrian normalisation process", adding that it should be "unconditionally condemned" by the entire international community.

Syria's state-run news agency SANA reported on Saturday that neighorhoods of Aleppo had been bombarded with chlorine-loaded shells, poisoning at least 107 people.

