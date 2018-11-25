Aleppo Chlorine Shelling Became Possible Due to Western Aid to Militants

Syrian media reported on Saturday that militants shelled residential districts of Aleppo with chlorine gas. Syrian government forces pounded their positions in response, causing significant losses.

Syria's Foreign Ministry said on Sunday that the Aleppo chlorine shelling was made possible because western countries had been supplying weapong to militants so that they staged chemical attacks.

Damascus went on to call on the United Nations to take measures regarding the militants who attacked Aleppo and the states that were supporting them.

Syria's comments came after on Saturday, SANA news agency reported that militants based north of Aleppo fired chlorine-loaded shells at the city's al-Khalidiye neighborhood. Militants also shelled the neighborhoods of al-Khalidiye and Al Zahraa as well as the Nile Stree, causing at least 65 people to be delivered to hospitals over difficulties with breathing.

READ MORE: Ankara Transfers Militants to Turkey From Syria's Idlib — Reports

Russian military chemists were deployed to the affected area following the attack. A spokesman for Russia's Defence Ministry repeated Moscow's previous accusations that the White Helmets group had been trying to stage provocations using chemical agents in the Idlib de-escalation zone to accuse government forces of using chemical weapons against the local population.

"It is clear that the White Helmets are directly connected with terrorist organizations operating in Syria, and in particular, in the Idlib de-escalation zone," he said.

© AP Photo / Umit Bektas 'Negative Impact': Ankara Warns US not to Install Observation Points in Syria

According to the Russian Centre for Syrian Reconciliation, more attacks will come in the future. In particular, the Russian Defence Ministry said that militants had transported 20 containers with toxic chlorine into Syria. The city of Aleppo was liberated by Syrian government troops from terror groups in 2016 but militants continue to shell the city from positions in Aleppo's suburbs.

On October 9, Daesh* terrorists attacked Nusra Front militants in the Syrian settlement of Al-Lataminah, killing at least two White Helmet staffers and seizing at least two canisters of chlorine. According to the Russian Defence Ministry, the seized chlorine canisters were later transported to the south of Aleppo province and handed over to terrorists of the Daesh-linked Hurras al-Din group.

*Daesh (aka Islamic State/IS/ISIS) is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.