Russian MoD to Discuss Aleppo Chlorine Shelling With Ankara

"The Russian side intends to discuss this incident with the Turkish side as a guarantor of adherence to the cessation of hostilities by the armed opposition in Idlib de-escalation zone," Konashenkov said.
The governor of the Syrian province of Aleppo, Hussein Diyab told local media that this incident is an obvious confirmation of the possession of chemical weapons by terrorists.
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman told reporters on Sunday that a special army team arrived in Aleppo to "work with the injured taken to medical institutions, monitor the situation in the area where the militants used poisonous substances."
On Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that difficulties in establishment of a demilitarized zone in Idlib remained.
On September 17, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed at talks in the Russian resort city of Sochi to set up a demilitarized zone in Idlib along the contact line of the armed opposition and the government forces.
