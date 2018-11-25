Syrian Troops Pound Militants in Response to Aleppo Chlorine Attack - Source

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - The Syrian army attacked the positions of militants who fired chlorine-filled shells at residential areas of Aleppo on Saturday, militants suffered significant losses, a Syrian military source told Sputnik.

"The Syrian army responded to the shelling of militants, attacking the positions from which the shelling was carried out, militants suffered significant losses," the source said.

On Saturday, militants from terrorist groups fired chlorine-filled shells at neighborhoods of al-Khalidiye and Al Zahraa as well as the Nile Street. At least four children were hospitalized with asphyxiation and other symptoms typical for poisoning. According to the latest reports of Syrian state television, 55 people were hospitalized.

The attack with the use of poisonous gas was carried out by terrorists based north of Aleppo, the source added.

The city of Aleppo was liberated by the Syrian government troops from militant and terror groups in 2016 but militants continue to shell the city from their positions in Aleppo’s suburbs.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW