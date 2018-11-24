At Least 12 Civilians Hurt as Terrorist Shell Aleppo with Chlorine Projectiles

According to the SANA news agency, terrorists shelled the al-Khalidiye neighborhood causing at least 12 people to be delivered to hospitals. The victims suffered from suffocation allegedly caused by chlorine gas.
The city of Aleppo was liberated by Syrian government troops from terror groups in 2016 but militants continue to shell the city from positions in Aleppo’s suburbs.
The Russian Defense Ministry has also warned that the Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group, affiliated with the Nusra Front, is planning a chemical attack against civilians in Syria to provoke western nations into retaliating against Damascus.
Western states accused forces of Syrian President Bashar Assad of an attack with the use of chemical weapons in the Syrian town of Douma on April 7. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that rumors of gas poisoning in Douma were spread to justify foreign interference. The general staff of Russia's Armed Forces said it warned of a planned provocation in Syria as early as on March 13.
The international community has voiced concerns about the use of chemical weapons inside of Syria since the alleged use of sarin gas in Damascus in 2013. Following the incident, Syria joined the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and agreed to destroy its chemical weapons arsenal. On January 4, 2016, the OPCW issued a statement confirming that the destruction of the Syrian chemical weapons had been completed.
