Register
15:44 GMT +324 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu participate in a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017.

    Iran's President Wants United Muslim Front Against Israel, US

    © AP Photo / Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    231

    Earlier, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani claimed that the US is undergoing the worst period in its history and that Washington is "more isolated than ever" over its sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

    Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has urged Muslims across the world, including those from Saudi Arabia, to remain united in order to prevail over the US and Israel.

    "Today, the Muslim world is alone and Muslims should join hands. Relying on outsiders is the biggest historical mistake. Today, there is no way for Muslims except unity and solidarity and if we unite, we can undoubtedly score a victory against the Zionists and the Americans," he said at the 32nd International Islamic Unity Conference in Tehran.

    READ MORE: Saudi Arabia Has a Very Specific Plan on How It Wants to Re-Map Iran – Analyst

    Commenting on the ties with Saudi Arabia, another major power in the Middle East which has been called Tehran's rival, he stressed that Iranian people perceive them as their "brothers", and that Tehran is ready to defend Saudi Arabia's interests against "terrorism, aggressors and superpowers" without expecting anything in return.

    "We will not even request a $450 billion deal from you and will not insult you as we consider you to be our brothers and view the nations of the region and the people of Mecca and Medina as our brothers," Rouhani pointed out.

    He made the statement in an apparent reference to election campaign remarks by US President Donald Trump in 2016, during which he described Saudi Arabia as a "milk cow" in terms of Washington selling expensive military hardware to the kingdom.

    READ MORE: Iran Slams US, Saudi Arabia for Destabilizing Middle East, Provoking Arms Race

    In this vein, Rouhani urged Saudi leaders to "demand respect" from the US or oppose being "humiliated" by the Trump administration.

    Speaking at a campaign rally in West Virginia in late September, Trump said that he had complained that Washington was not getting what it should from Saudi Arabia during a phone conversation with King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud.

    Trump added that he had told King Salman that Riyadh has "trillions of dollars" and could pay its military bills.

    "I love Saudi Arabia. They are great, King Salman, I spoke with him this morning. I said, king, you have got trillions of dollars. Without us, who knows what’s going to happen. […] With us, that is totally safe. But we don't get what we should be getting," he said.

    READ MORE: Rouhani Warns Saudi Arabia of Iran's 'Might' in Wake of Houthis' Missile Launch

    In April, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi blamed Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for paying "billions of the Saudi people's dollars" to win the support of the US and Israel. He also accused Bin Salman of knowing nothing about the suffering of Muslim nations, including the Palestinians.

    In an apparent nod to Iran, Bin Salman told Time magazine earlier that month that Saudi Arabia and Israel have a "common enemy" and that the two countries also have many "potential areas" for bilateral economic cooperation.

    READ MORE: Saudi Arabia 'May Hope Israel Will Do the Job for Them and Fight Iran' – Analyst

    People gather at the site of Saudi-led air strikes in Arhab area, around 20 kilometres (13 miles) north of Sanaa, Yemen August 23, 2017
    © REUTERS / Khaled Abdullah
    Tehran: Riyadh Accuses Iran of Arms Supplies to Houthis to 'Cover Up Defeats in Yemen'
    In a separate interview with the Atlantic, Bin Salman included Iran in the so-called "triangle of evil," along with the Muslim Brotherhood and Daesh*. He also reiterated his stern remarks regarding Iran's Supreme Leader Iran Ali Khamenei, describing him as "the Hitler of the Middle East."

    Iran and Saudi Arabia have been long-time rivals for dominance in the Middle East, where they support opposite sides in the conflicts still underway in Syria and Yemen.

    Riyadh cut off diplomatic ties with Iran in January 2016 following protests in front of its diplomatic premises in Tehran and Mashhad. The protests were prompted by the execution of top Iranian Shiite cleric Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr, along with 42 other people convicted of terrorism by Riyadh.

    *Daesh, a terrorist group banned in Russia and a number of other countries

    Related:

    Iran's Strikes on Daesh in Syria a 'Warning to Israel, US and Saudi Arabia'
    The Price of Defiance: Why US, Saudi Arabia Turning Kuwait Against Iran
    Iran Ready to Support Saudi Arabia in Improving Bilateral Ties
    Israel Voices Readiness to Exchange Intel With Saudi Arabia to 'Face Iran'
    Tags:
    deal, terrorism, Muslims, solidarity, victory, unity, Hassan Rouhani, United States, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: November 17 - 23
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse