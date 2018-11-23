Some 12 Palestinian Protesters Injured Amid Clashes With IDF in Gaza - Ministry

"Twelve Palestinians were injured by Israeli soldiers in clashes on the eastern borders of the enclave," the Gaza Health Ministry's spokesman Ashraf Qidra said.
According to the spokesman, among those wounded was a child, who was hit in the chest with a bullet. He was now at a hospital, with his condition considered serious.
At least 14 Palestinian protesters have been targeted & injured by Israeli sniper gunfire attacks on the #GreatReturnMarch protests at Gaza border— ✖️🌻💫🖤🌟 Ᾰฑฑ༈℮ 🌟🖤💫🌻✖️ (@Betelgeuse100) 23 ноября 2018 г.
❌ Palestinians in their own land, demonstrating for their basic human rights#GroupPalestine#قروب_فلسطيني pic.twitter.com/5O4zqiUeDa
Tensions between Israel and Palestine near the Gaza border have been mounting since late March, since the beginning of the Great March of Return.
Last week, at least 40 Palestinian protesters were injured in clashes with Israeli troops near the Gaza Strip border. The number of victims noticeably decreased, however, in comparison with previous days, when hundreds of people were killed. Local residents attribute the weakened protests to both bad weather and the efforts of Egyptian mediators in working on a long-term settlement project.
