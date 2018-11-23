Register
21:05 GMT +323 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Al Hudaydah, Yemen - fishing boats

    Houthis Agree to Pursue Talks on UN Role in Yemen’s Hodeidah - Special Envoy

    CC BY-SA 3.0 / Ljuba brank / Al Hudaydah, Yemen - fishing boats
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Yemen’s Houthi rebels have agreed to hold discussions aimed at providing to the United Nations the main role in the country's port of Hodeidah, UN Special Envoy for Yemen said on Friday.

    "I had the privilege of the meeting yesterday in Sana’a with the Ansar Allah leadership," UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths said in a statement, adding that among other things, the issue how the United Nations could contribute to keeping the peace in Hodeidah has been addressed.

    He further noted that the sides have agreed that "the United Nations should now pursue actively and urgently detailed negotiations for a leading UN role in the Port and more broadly."

    READ MORE: Abu Dhabi Prince Sued by French Rights Group Over 'War Crimes' in Yemen

    Griffiths explained that providing the United Nations such a role will save the vital humanitarian channel for Yemen that starts in the port of Hodeidah.

    "We hope that it will also contribute to international efforts to increase the capacity and effectiveness of port operations," the special envoy said.

    On Wednesday, US State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said that Hodeidah must be turned over to a neutral party in order to accelerate the distribution of aid in Yemen and prevent the port from being used to smuggle weapons and contraband.

    READ MORE: State Department Says Yemen's Hodeidah Port Must Be Turned Over to Neutral Party

    Houthis fighters. (File)
    © AP Photo / Hani Mohammed
    Yemeni Gov't Ready for Talks With Houthis for Sake of Lasting Peace - Envoy
    Also on Wednesday, US Secretary of Defense James Mattis told reporters that Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have ceased offensive operations around Hodeidah. Mattis also said that peace talks aimed at resolving Yemen’s crisis are expected to take place in Sweden in early December.

    The United Nations has been trying to revive peace talks between the Houthi rebels and the Saudi-backed government in Yemen. A UN plan to organize talks in Geneva in September was abandoned after the Houthis said they were prevented from leaving the country.

    Yemen has been gripped by a civil war between the government and the Shiite Houthi movement since 2015. The government, backed by the Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes that target areas controlled by the Houthis since March 2015.

    Related:

    Yemen Gov't Concerned Houthis Will Not Adhere to Proposed Ceasefire - Adviser
    Yemeni Gov't Ready for Talks With Houthis for Sake of Lasting Peace - Envoy
    Houthis Claim to Target Saudi Ship Off Jizan Coast - Reports
    Tags:
    Houthis, terrorism, Yemeni Civil War, Geneva talks, Saudi-led Coalition, United Nations, U.S. Department of State, James Mattis, United States, Geneva
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: November 17 - 23
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse