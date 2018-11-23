Erdogan, Saudi Crown Prince May Meet Upon Riyadh's Request - Foreign Minister

"There are no obstacles for our president to meet with the crown prince of Saudi Arabia. If the Saudi side approaches us with such an initiative, the meeting may take place. Of course, the president has the final word," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.
The statement comes after Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Thursday that such meeting could take place on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, which will be held on November 30 and December 1.
Khashoggi went missing after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2. After weeks of denials, the Saudi prosecutors acknowledged that the US-based Washington Post columnist had been killed inside the diplomatic mission.
