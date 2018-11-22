Israel Destroys Unlicensed Business Facilities in Palestinian Ref. Camp (VIDEO)

On Wednesday between 16 and 20 shops and other commercial facilities were demolished in Shu'fat refugee camp, located next to a predominantly Arab neighborhood of East Jerusalem.

According to the statement of Nesser Fasfous, the spokesperson of Fatah Movement, Israeli Defense Forces, police officers and representatives of the City Council started demolition of the stores on the territory of Palestinian camp.

#BREAKING: #Israeli occupation begins the demolition of 16 shops and commercial facilities in the Shu'fat refugee camp, claiming that it is not licensed. pic.twitter.com/xBhadm852h — Shehab News (@ShehabAgencyEn) November 21, 2018

A bakery, clothing shops, shoe stores, shops and restaurants, which were destroyed, according to Fasfous, were built in 2007, but only now City Council stated that the authorities did not receive construction permits.

The Israeli soldiers reportedly were using gas bombs, rubber-coated steel bullets and concussion grenades, while entering the refugee camp.

The demolition orders allegedly were issued after Israelis entered Shu'fat camp, according to IMEMC News.

The Palestinian refugee problem arose more than 60 years ago due regional wars, resulting in the displacement of millions of Palestinians. It remains one of the most severe issues in the bilateral relations of the State of Israel and the partly recognized state of Palestine.