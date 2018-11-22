Register
17:14 GMT +322 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Israeli military surveillance operations; file photo.

    Israeli Farsi-Language School Preps Teens for Work as Anti-Iran Spies – Reports

    © AP Photo / Kevin Frayer
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    312

    Israel made an attempt to beef up its intelligence cooperation with the Arab Persian Gulf States this month with the visit of Intelligence Minister Yisrael Katz to Oman on November 6. Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif accused Israel's Mossad of trying foil Iranian diplomacy through a campaign of "perverse and stubborn" "false flags."

    Israel's intelligence services are looking to expand their pool of Iran experts via the 'Iran, Security and Intelligence' program at Ben Gurion High School in Petah Tikva, central Israel, Voice of America reported.

    The two year course, run by retired former Shin Bet officer Brig. Gen. Pini Shmilovich, teaches language and conversational skills, while presenting 16 and 17-year-olds with the Israeli perspective of Iran's alleged involvement in regional conflicts with its neighbours, Tehran's support for groups such as Hezbollah and Hamas, and its leaders' advocacy for the destruction of the state of Israel.

    An Israeli F-15 E fighter jet takes off during an air show.
    © AFP 2018 / THOMAS COEX
    Israeli Operations in Syria Curbed Iran and Hezbollah – IDF Chief of Staff
    About 50 students are enrolled in the program, which has enjoyed growing interest in recent years. Since its creation in 2014, 50 students have graduated from the program, with about 20 of them going on to serve in Israeli military intelligence, according to Shmilovich.

    "I don't know when and if there will be peace between us and Iran. But I think it's important that in Israel, there will be enough people who know what Iran is, and who can influence and be pro-active in the issue of the relationship between Iran and Israel," the intelligence officer-turned teacher said.

    Hanna Jahanfooroz, an Iranian-born Israeli educator, teaches Farsi and Iranian culture, and told VOA that she feels perfectly comfortable knowing that some of her students would go on to engage in intelligence work against her former country. "If we in Israel can do anything for the Iranian people in Iran to be free, and the students can use (this program to achieve that), it's OK with me," she said.

    Yotam, a student who enrolled in the program to help him apply for work in military intelligence during his two years of compulsory military service, said he expects his studies to help him along the way. "You have to be honest and know to keep a secret when you are going into intelligence. And I think I am able to do it," he said. Another student named Nadav said he wants to "help Israel with all of the problems that we have regarding Iran, and the Arabs in Israel and the countries next door. To bring peace, not for anything bad," he said.

    In this photo released on Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, missiles are fired from city of Kermanshah in western Iran targeting the Islamic State group in Syria.
    © AP Photo/ Sepahnews via AP
    Netanyahu Believes Russia Unable to Convince Iran to Leave Syria
    Traditionally rocky relations between Iran and Israel have hit new lows in recent months, with Tel Aviv accusing Tehran of waging proxy wars against Israel in Syria and Lebanon and providing military and other forms of support for Hamas militants in Gaza. Iran has denied Israeli allegations about a major presence in Syria, saying its assistance was limited to advisers aiding the Syrian government in its fight against terrorist groups.

    Earlier this month, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif tweeted a timeline showing four times Mossad allegedly attempted to foil Iranian diplomatic efforts in 2018. Earlier this year, Israel arrested former energy minister Gonen Segev, accusing him of spying for Iran. 

    Related:

    Court Sentences Israeli-American to 10 Years Over Anti-Semitic Bomb Threats
    Former Israeli Minister Lieberman Says More Arab States Turn to Israel
    'Waste of Time': Israeli Justice Minister on Trump’s Mideast Peace Plan
    Israeli Operations in Syria Curbed Iran and Hezbollah – IDF Chief of Staff
    Canadian Students Federation Endorses BDS, Condemns Israeli ‘Atrocities in Gaza’
    Tags:
    education, school, intelligence, training, Shin Bet, Iran, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    There Was Sex in USSR: Soviet Car Advertising
    There Was Sex in the USSR: Soviet Car Advertising
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse