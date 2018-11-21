Turkish Court Jails 74 Officers for Life Over Failed Coup – Reports

A judicial source told Anadolu that Ankara-based officers from an army corps and a mechanized infantry brigade were convicted of trying to overthrow the constitutional order.
Another 189 suspects face the same charges and will be tried separately, the publication said.
Around 80,000 people, including officials, journalists and military staff, have reportedly been arrested in the country over their alleged links to Gulen since the coup attempt.
