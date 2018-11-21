'Waste of Time': Israeli Justice Minister on Trump’s Mideast Peace Plan

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israeli Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked said Wednesday that US President Donald Trump was wasting his time laying out a roadmap for ending her nation’s conflict with Palestinians.

"I want peace like everyone else but I don't believe an agreement can be reached. I would tell Trump: 'Don't waste your time’," Shaked said at a diplomatic conference hosted by The Jerusalem Post newspaper.

The cabinet minister argued differences were too great between Israel and Palestine.

"Moving from defense to offense against Hamas means targeted assassinations of terror leaders in Hamas' military wing," Shaked said, adding Israel was close to controlling the entire enclave.

© AFP 2018 / MOHAMMED ABED Israel Closer Than Ever to Controlling Gaza – Minister

Recently, the US State Secretary Mike Pompeo announced that the United States would continue to do a full range of reporting, outreach and programming both in the West Bank, Gaza and with Palestinians in Jerusalem via a new Palestinian Affairs Unit inside the Jerusalem Embassy, which is overseen by the US ambassador to Israel. Pompeo said Washington remained committed to achieving a lasting peace.

READ MORE: Netanyauhu Thanks US for Opposing UN Resolution on Golan Heights

Prior to that, in September, Trump said he would be ready to unveil his Middle East peace plan in the coming months after working on it in secret. He stressed a two-state solution was the best way forward for Israel and Palestine.

However, Palestine has previously refused from the US' help as a mediator in the conflict after Washington relocated its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. The move provoked outrage among the Palestinians and the Muslim world as a whole.

READ MORE: Palestine Condemns US Decision to Merge Embassy, Consulate General in Jerusalem