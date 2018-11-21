WATCH Saudi Arabia Desert Completely Flooded After Heavy Rains

Saudi Arabia has been suffering from heavy rainfall since 10 November, seriously damaging houses and leaving 30 people dead, according to the Saudi Gazette.

30 people have died in Saudi Arabia over the past few days as a result of heavy rains and subsequent floods, the Saudi Gazette reported earlier.

In the meantime, rescue services have evacuated nearly 4,000 people from flood-stricken areas.

Social media users have been posting videos of the flooded desert, showing people struggling against the forces of nature.

Heavy rainfall has resulted in flooding in several cities in Saudi Arabia, including Riyadh, Mecca and Jeddah.

Earlier, the newspaper reported that the roof of Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport had been damaged by the heavy rain.

Authorities in the kingdom have also dispatched rescue teams to Kuwait to help local emergency services cope with the extreme weather conditions.