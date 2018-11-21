Coalition Conducted 19 Airstrikes in Syria's Hajin on November 16-17 - Pentagon

"Coalition conducted a total of 19 strikes in the Hajin area between the hours of 11:00 p.m. on Nov. 16 and 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 17," Manning told reporters on Tuesday.
The airstrikes were conducted in support of ground forces fighting the Islamic State in the Middle Euphrates River Valley, Manning added.
The US-led coalition also said in a statement on Saturday it had detected 10 non-coalition strikes in Deir ez-Zor. Manning said during a press briefing on Monday that the unidentified strikes in eastern Syria over the weekend are suspected to come from Syrian and Iran-backed forces.
The coalition’s activities in Syria are authorized neither by the Syrian government, nor by the UN Security Council.
