Assad Promises to Pardon Political Prisoners, Fighters From Jordan

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - Syrian President Bashar Assad has agreed to pardon fighters from Jordan if Amman submits a list of persons whose release it wants to negotiate, the head of the Jordanian parliamentary delegation to Damascus, Abdul Karim Doghmi, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Doghmi, Jordanian ex-speaker, met with Assad in Damascus on Monday. A delegate who came with him told Sputnik their mission was to rebuild ties that soured after the 2011 war.

"The talks were very positive… Assad told us, give me the list of detained Jordanians and we will pardon them, including those who rose against the state," Doghmi said.

The Jordanian delegate said relatives of Jordanians who went missing in Syria had been reporting their names to Amman. He added he was convinced that "the majority, if not everyone" would be released soon.

Only the release of political prisoners and suspects held on terror-related charges will be on the table, Doghmi emphasized.

