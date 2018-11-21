Assad Promises to Pardon Political Prisoners, Fighters From Jordan

Doghmi, Jordanian ex-speaker, met with Assad in Damascus on Monday. A delegate who came with him told Sputnik their mission was to rebuild ties that soured after the 2011 war.
The Jordanian delegate said relatives of Jordanians who went missing in Syria had been reporting their names to Amman. He added he was convinced that "the majority, if not everyone" would be released soon.
Only the release of political prisoners and suspects held on terror-related charges will be on the table, Doghmi emphasized.
