Register
22:45 GMT +320 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Human Rights Watch map shows former Airbnb rentals in the illegally occupied West Bank with red dots, blue dots to signify current rentals on Booking.com.

    Next For BDS? Human Rights Watch Pressures Booking.com to Follow Airbnb

    © Human Rights Watch
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    The nonprofit Human Rights Watch urged Booking.com on Tuesday to follow in the footsteps of the home-renting service Airbnb, which on Monday banned listings for apartment rentals in the illegally occupied West Bank.

    "Many in the global community have stated that companies should not do business here because they believe companies should not profit on lands where people have been displaced," Airbnb said in a statement.

    Activists had long sought to get Airbnb to quit servicing the area, Sputnik News reported.

    Now, they're turning their sites towards Bookings.com, a website that aggregates travel options, including flights and hotel reservations.

    Back in 2016, Human Rights Watch wrote, "Settlement businesses depend on and benefit from Israel's unlawful confiscation of Palestinian land and other resources, and facilitate the functioning and growth of settlements."

    "By ending its brokering of rentals in illegal settlements on land off-limits to Palestinians, Airbnb has taken a stand against discrimination and land confiscation and theft," Omar Shakir, Human Rights Watch's Director for Israel and the Palestinian Territories, told Agency France Press on Tuesday. 

    Israeli national flag flying next to an Israeli building site of new housing units in the Jewish settlement of Shilo in the occupied Palestinian West Bank.
    © AFP 2018 / Ahmad Gharabli
    ‘No Longer Profiting from Apartheid’: Airbnb Bans Rentals in Occupied West Bank

    Airbnb's move "is an important and welcome step and we encourage other companies like Booking.com to follow their lead and stop listing in settlements," Shakir said.

    The new report by the rights group, released after the Airbnb decision, is entitled "West Bank: Bed and Breakfast on Stolen Land." According to the report, Airbnb had listed 139 rental options in illegally occupied Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

    Booking.com has 24 such listings, 17 of which are on land the state of Israel acknowledges to be Palestinian-owned.

    "The rental properties listed by Airbnb and Booking.com in the settlements are available to guests under conditions of discrimination," the report says. "Israeli citizens and residents, holders of Israeli entry visas and even people of Jewish descent may enter settlements, but Palestinian residents of the West Bank are barred from doing so by military order, except as laborers bearing special permits." 

    Houses are seen atop a hill in the Israeli settlement of Givat Ze'ev, in the occupied West Bank February 7, 2017
    © REUTERS / Ammar Awad
    Airbnb Boycott in West Bank Harms Muslims as Well as Jews - Former Israeli Envoy

    Some 600,000 Israelis live on Palestinian land that is illegally occupied, according to Amnesty International, which put out the number, and the United Nations, which considers the settlements in the West Bank and the occupation of East Jerusalem illegal.

    "It is thanks to the hard work of activists in this coalition and around the world that Airbnb will no longer be profiting from Israeli apartheid in the West Bank," Ariel Gold, national co-director of the anti-war group Codepink, told Sputnik News on Monday after Airbnb's announcement. "Israeli settlements are not only illegal under international law, but they contribute directly to the daily human rights abuses Palestinians face."

    Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Gilad Erdan quickly called on former hosts that used Airbnb to sue the company, while Israeli Tourism Minister Yariv Levin threatened to sue the business the following day.

    Related:

    Airbnb Boycott in West Bank Harms Muslims as Well as Jews - Former Israeli Envoy
    Israel Unleashes Fire & Fury on Airbnb for Banning Rentals in Occupied West Bank
    ‘No Longer Profiting from Apartheid’: Airbnb Bans Rentals in Occupied West Bank
    Four Palestinians Injured by Israeli Shelling in West Bank - Health Ministry
    Palestinian Neutralized After Stabbing Israeli Soldier in West Bank – IDF
    Israeli Servicemen Thwart Stabbing Attack in West Bank - IDF
    Israel Approves Construction of New Residential Quarter in West Bank - Lieberman
    Tags:
    Palestine, apartheid, Israel, Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, Human Rights Watch, Airbnb, West Bank
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Extraterrestrial: What Life on International Space Station is Like
    Extraterrestrial: What Life on International Space Station is Like
    No Bromance in France
    No Bromance in France
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse