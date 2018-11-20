China Ready to Contribute to Israeli-Palestinian Negotiations - President Xi

"The Chinese side will promote the Israeli-Palestinian talks and continue its active role in early and just solution of the Palestinian issue," Xi said in a congratulatory message to President of the Palestinian National Authority (PNA) Mahmoud Abbas to mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of Chinese-Palestinian diplomatic relations.
Xi noted that China supported the just cause of Palestinian national reconstruction and stood for establishing an independent Palestinian State within the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital. He also noted that China attached the utmost importance to developing relations with Palestine.
READ MORE: Airbnb Boycott in West Bank Harms Muslims as Well as Jews — Former Israeli Envoy
In his congratulatory message to Xi, Abbas praised the significant and special role of China in supporting the Palestinian people.
All comments
Show new comments (0)