Chinese Envoy to UN Says Beijing Ready to Aid Rebuilding Effort in Syria

"China is ready to work with the rest of the international community, and we will continue to play a positive and constructive role in helping to promote the political process, rebuild the country and improve the humanitarian situation," Ma said on Monday.
Participants of the Syrian National Dialogue in Sochi, Russia, decided earlier this year to form a Constitutional Committee to establish amendments to a new Syrian constitution and help the country to recover from the conflict that has been ongoing since 2011.
