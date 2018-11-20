Chinese Envoy to UN Says Beijing Ready to Aid Rebuilding Effort in Syria

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - China is ready to work with other nations to help rebuild Syria and continues to promote the political process in the war-torn country, China's Ambassador to the United Nations Ma Zhaoxu said during a UN Security Council meeting on the Middle East and Syria.

"China is ready to work with the rest of the international community, and we will continue to play a positive and constructive role in helping to promote the political process, rebuild the country and improve the humanitarian situation," Ma said on Monday.

China has not interfered in the military conflict in Syria, but Chinese Ambassador to Syria Qi Qianjin announced in August that China is willing to participate in the Syrian fight against terrorists there.

Participants of the Syrian National Dialogue in Sochi, Russia, decided earlier this year to form a Constitutional Committee to establish amendments to a new Syrian constitution and help the country to recover from the conflict that has been ongoing since 2011.

