21:49 GMT +319 November 2018
    U.S. President Donald Trump is interviewed by Reuters in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington

    Trump, Pakistani PM Exchange Accusations on Twitter in War of Words

    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    Middle East
    0 0 0

    Earlier, the US announced that Washington would be cutting financial support to Islamabad by $800 million, claiming that it had failed to deal with terrorist groups operating on its territory.

    The US president and the prime minister of Pakistan had a heated exchange on Twitter amid news that the US would be reducing its financial support to Pakistan, because the latter didn't "give anything to the US in return" and had allegedly failed to destroy terrorist safe havens on its soil.

    In this photograph taken on November 13, 2016, Pakistani personnel stand on a ship carrying containers at the Gwadar port, some 700 kms west of Karachi, during the opening ceremony of a pilot trade programme between Pakistan and China
    © AFP 2018 / AMIR QURESHI
    US No Longer 'Hegemon' in South Asia Thanks to Russia, China - Pakistani Senator

    Pakistani PM Imran Khan blasted Trump, saying that he needs to learn facts such as that no Pakistanis were involved in the 9/11 terrorist attack, but that the country had still participated in the US' War on Terror and suffered some 75,000 casualties. Khan also added that the war cost the state's economy some $123 billion, while the US only donated a mere $20 billion in return. The Pakistani politician also reminded Trump that his country still provides lines of both ground and air communication for NATO forces.

    It didn't take long for Trump to respond to Khan's criticism, as he took to Twitter to claim that Pakistan was well aware of Osama Bin Laden living in "a nice mansion" in Pakistan and never told the US about it despite all the financial help the country had received from Washington. Trump added that Pakistan was another country that takes "from the United States without giving anything in return" and promised that the time when taking such an approach was possible had come to an end.

    President Trump accused Islamabad of harbouring Osama Bin Laden in an interview with Fox News on 18 November. He noted that the former terrorist head had lived basically next to the country's prestigious military academy. Bin Laden was killed in 2011 by US Special Forces in his house in Abbottabad, where he was hiding.

    Tags:
    terrorism, financial aid, Osama Bin Laden, Imran Khan, Donald Trump, United States, Pakistan
    Votre message a été envoyé!
