Trainer Aircraft Crashes in Southwestern Turkey - Reports

ANKARA (Sputnik) - A trainer aircraft crashed in Turkey's southwestern Denizli province, Hurriyet reported on Monday, providing no information about possible victims.

The incident occurred near the Baskarci settlement in Denizli, according to the Hurriyet. The Cessna 172S plane, carrying two people, departed from the city of Aydin.

According to the NTV broadcaster, the governor of Denizli announced that a search and rescue operation is underway, as police officers and firefighters have been dispatched to the area in order to locate the crash site.

Reports of the incident come just a few weeks after another trainer aircraft crashed in Turkey, killing two people on board.

The Cessna 172 Skyhawk is an American four-seat, single-engine, fixed-wing plane produced by the Cessna Aircraft Company.