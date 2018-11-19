Register
12:56 GMT +319 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Jamaran frigate of Iranian navy

    Sea Power: Iran to Maintain Naval Presence on High Seas – Commander

    © Wikipedia / Aspahbod
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 30

    In recent years, the Iranian Navy has increased its presence in international waters to secure naval routes and protect ships and oil tankers from pirates.

    The Iranian Navy will maintain its presence on the high seas in defence of the country’s national interests, a senior military commander said.

    "So long as the presence of the Iranian Army's fleets is necessary to secure Iran's interests, the dispatch of the fleets to the high seas will continue," Army's Deputy Commander for Operations, Rear Admiral Mahmoud Moussavi, told the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) on Sunday.

    Moussavi added that Iran’s strong Navy would consistently maintain its presence on the high seas so that other countries do not take advantage of its absence.

    Iranian navy fires a Mehrab missile during the Velayat-90 naval wargames in the Strait of Hormuz in southern Iran (file)
    © AFP 2018 / EBRAHIM NOROOZI / Jamejamonline
    Iran’s Navy Assembles Near Mouth of Persian Gulf, US ‘Monitoring it Closely’
    He also said that Tehran planned to send its naval ships to the Atlantic Ocean whenever necessary, just like it did in November 2016, when an Iranian naval flotilla sailed into the Atlantic for the first time after a stopover in South Africa.

    Rear Admiral Moussavi mentions the great achievements made by the country since the 1979 Islamic revolution despite "cruel sanctions that have never succeeded in preventing our defensive progress”.

    Iran has recently increased its naval presence in international waters in an effort to protect naval routes and ensure the security of merchant vessels and tankers.

    The Iranian Navy has also been conducting patrols in the Gulf of Aden since November 2008 fully in line with international anti-piracy efforts, safeguarding merchant containers and oil tankers owned or leased by Iran or other countries.

    READ MORE: 'Fighting in Gulf of Aden': New Game Shows Iran's Navy Crushing Pirates (VIDEO)

    During the Navy’s missions in international waters, it has prevented a number of attacks on Iranian and foreign tankers.

    Iran, which in recent years has seriously upgraded its military potential attaining self-sufficiency in producing important military equipment and hardware, insists that its military poses no threat to other countries and is merely based on the doctrine of deterrence.

    Related:

    Iran's Plan for Nuclear Powered Navy is Response to 'US Violating the Deal'
    Iran’s Navy Assembles Near Mouth of Persian Gulf, US ‘Monitoring it Closely’
    Tags:
    naval presence, admiral, high seas, Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN), Mahmoud Moussavi, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Sexy Beauty: Ten Hottest Russian Women of 2018 Named
    Sexy Beauty: Ten Hottest Russian Women of 2018 Named
    No Bromance in France
    No Bromance in France
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse