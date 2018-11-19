Register
19 November 2018
    Activista con la foto del periodista desaparecido, Jamal Khashoggi

    Turkish Media Fabricated News on Gulf States Amid Khashoggi Case - UAE Minister

    © REUTERS / Beawiharta
    Middle East
    DOHA (Sputnik) - Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Anwar Gargash accused several Turkish media outlets of fabricating news on the Gulf States after reports emerged on the alleged involvement of Abu Dhabi in the cover-up of the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

    "Part of the influential Turkish press is engaged in fabricating news about the countries of the Persian Gulf and the Arab states, including the UAE. This experience showed us that rumours and false information have never been the result of logical or responsible conclusion, and they are damaging the source itself and cause a loss of confidence," Gargash wrote on Twitter.

    The statement comes after the Turkish Yeni Safak newspaper reported, citing sources, that a group of four people, which was allegedly sent to Istanbul to cover up the murder of Khashoggi had been dispatched by former leader of the Palestinian Fatah movement in the Gaza Strip Mohammed Dahlan. The newspaper describes Dahlan as a "chief hitman" of UAE Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed.

    READ MORE: Khashoggi's Body Parts Possibly Taken Out of Turkey in Suitcases — Minister

    A demonstrator holds a poster with a picture of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi
    © REUTERS / Osman Orsal
    Trump Says He Won't Listen to Khashoggi 'Suffering Tape'
    On November 15, the Saudi Prosecutor General's Office said that the journalist had been killed with a drug injection, and his body had been dismembered and taken out of the consulate, adding that a total of 21 people had been detained in relation to the case.

    Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist, known for his criticism of Saudi policies, went missing on October 2 after entering the Saudi consulate in the Turkish capital of Istanbul. After initially denying any knowledge of Khashoggi's whereabouts, Riyadh admitted later in October that the journalist had been killed in a fight inside the consulate.

     

    Tags:
    journalist, murder, Jamal Khashoggi, UAE, Turkey, Saudi Arabia
