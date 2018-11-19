Meeting on Syria to Take Place in Astana on November 28-29

ASTANA (Sputnik) - A new meeting on the Syrian crisis settlement will take place in Astana on November 28-29, Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov said on Monday.

“The guarantors of the Astana process – Russia, Turkey and Iran — agreed to hold the next, 11th international high-level meeting on Syria as part of the Astana process on November 28-29,” Abdrakhmanov told reporters.

“The United Nations and Jordan are invited to this meeting as observers,” the minister added.

Kazakhstan's capital of Astana has hosted several rounds of talks on the Syrian settlement with the most recent one held in December. During the latest meeting, Russia, Iran and Turkey — the three Syrian ceasefire guarantor states — agreed to set up a working group on the release of detainees, adopted a statement on humanitarian mine clearance.

Syria has been engulfed in a civil war since 2011, with opposition factions and terrorist groups fighting the Syrian Army and other government forces in order to topple the government of President Bashar Assad. The international community has taken a number of steps aimed at settling the crisis, including organizing peace negotiations in Geneva and Astana.