Four Palestinians Injured by Israeli Shelling in West Bank - Health Ministry

RAMALLAH (Sputnik) - Four Palestinians were injured by the Israeli army’s shelling in the West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Monday in a statement, obtained by Sputnik.

"Four Palestinian young men were injured by bullets of the Israeli forces at the entrance to the Deir Abu Mash'al settlement [northwest of the city of Ramallah]," the statement said.

One of the injured is in a serious condition, according to the ministry.

© Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresenskiy Saudi Arabia Bans Muslims From Israel and Palestine From Mecca – Report

The latest surge of violence in Gaza erupted on Monday after a Hamas commander was killed in a covert Israeli operation. Since then, Gaza militants have fired at least 460 rockets at Israel, and Israeli forces have carried out airstrikes on 160 targets in Gaza.

READ MORE: At Least 40 Palestinians Injured in Gaza Border Clashes — Health Authority

At least seven Palestinians and one Israeli were killed, while dozens were injured as a result of the renewed tensions. On Tuesday evening, the sides returned to a truce, completing the most intense fire exchange in the past four years.