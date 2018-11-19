Four Palestinians Injured by Israeli Shelling in West Bank - Health Ministry

"Four Palestinian young men were injured by bullets of the Israeli forces at the entrance to the Deir Abu Mash'al settlement [northwest of the city of Ramallah]," the statement said.
One of the injured is in a serious condition, according to the ministry.
READ MORE: At Least 40 Palestinians Injured in Gaza Border Clashes — Health Authority
At least seven Palestinians and one Israeli were killed, while dozens were injured as a result of the renewed tensions. On Tuesday evening, the sides returned to a truce, completing the most intense fire exchange in the past four years.
All comments
Show new comments (0)