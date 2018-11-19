Syrian Forces Rebuff Terrorists’ Attack on Residential Areas of Aleppo – Reports

The militants shelled the city's districts of New Aleppo and Al-Zahraa, while the Syrian army repelled the attack and managed to injure several militants, according to the Al Ekhbariya broadcaster.
Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups and militant and terrorist organizations.
Russia, along with Turkey and Iran, is a guarantor of the ceasefire regime in Syria. Moscow has also been providing humanitarian aid to residents of the crisis-torn country.
