Syrian Forces Rebuff Terrorists’ Attack on Residential Areas of Aleppo – Reports

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - The Syrian forces rebuffed the shelling of the militants on the residential areas of the northern city of Aleppo, media reported on Sunday.

The militants shelled the city's districts of New Aleppo and Al-Zahraa, while the Syrian army repelled the attack and managed to injure several militants, according to the Al Ekhbariya broadcaster.

© REUTERS / Omar Sanadiki Woman Killed in Militant Shelling of Syria's Aleppo

Militants, operating in Aleppo's neighbourhoods, have repeatedly attacked the residential quarters of once most populated Syrian cities, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure.

READ MORE: At Least 2 Syrian Troops Killed in Shelling by Militants in Latakia, Aleppo

Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups and militant and terrorist organizations.

Russia, along with Turkey and Iran, is a guarantor of the ceasefire regime in Syria. Moscow has also been providing humanitarian aid to residents of the crisis-torn country.