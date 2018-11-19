Yemen's Houthis Ready for Broader Ceasefire if 'Saudi-Led Coalition Wants Peace'

Yemen's Houthi movement announced that it was ready for a broader ceasefire if "the Saudi-led coalition wants peace."

The Houthi group stated on Sunday that it was halting strikes on Saudi Arabia, the United Aran Emirates and their Yemeni allies, Reuters reported.

© AFP 2018 / Saleh Al-Obeidi Saudi-Led Coalition Agrees to Evacuate Injured Houthis From Yemen - UK Office

Yemen has been in a state of civil war since late 2014, when the Shiite Houthi militia overthrew the government of President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi. In March 2015, Saudi Arabia and a coalition of mostly Persian Gulf states began operations to try to restore the Hadi government.

Currently, over 14 million Yemenis face pre-famine conditions, according to UN figures. Late last year, the UK-based Save the Children organization estimated that 50,000+ Yemeni children died from starvation in 2017.