Unnecessary and Wrong to Call Early Israeli Elections – Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu earlier stated that he wanted to save the ruling coalition "serving the county for another year" and prevent early elections.

Netanyahu stated that it is "unnecessary and wrong" to call snap Israeli polls.

"In a period of security sensitivity, it's unnecessary and wrong to go to elections," Netanyahu said at the start of a cabinet meeting.

Earlier, the prime minister announced his plans to meet with Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon to discuss the situation.

The announcement was made after Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman's resignation, which disrupted the work of the Israeli coalition government and left it with a majority of only one seat.

If a collapse of the coalition is unavoidable, the Knesset will need to dissolve itself and set a date for early elections.

Lieberman announced his resignation over disagreements with other members of the cabinet regarding the cessation of hostilities against Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip.