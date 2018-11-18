Unnecessary and Wrong to Call Early Israeli Elections – Netanyahu

Netanyahu stated that it is "unnecessary and wrong" to call snap Israeli polls.
"In a period of security sensitivity, it's unnecessary and wrong to go to elections," Netanyahu said at the start of a cabinet meeting.
Earlier, the prime minister announced his plans to meet with Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon to discuss the situation.
READ MORE: Netanyahu to Meet Finance Chief on Sunday in a Bid to Avoid Early Elections
If a collapse of the coalition is unavoidable, the Knesset will need to dissolve itself and set a date for early elections.
Lieberman announced his resignation over disagreements with other members of the cabinet regarding the cessation of hostilities against Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip.
