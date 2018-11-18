US-Made TOW Missiles Reportedly Discovered in Syria

Local media have on multiple occasions reported that the Syrian Arab Army had found major weapons and ammunitions depots containing Western-made arms during mop-up operations in regions liberated from terrorists.

The Syrian Arab Army discovered a cache with weapons and ammunition on a farm between the southern suburbs of Damascus Babila and Beit Sahm after being tipped off by one of the locals, SANA reported.

The news agency cited a field commander as saying that a large number of rifles, machine guns, unpacked US-made TOW anti-tank missiles stored in wooden and metal boxes, rockets for the RPG-29 anti-tank grenade launcher, grenades and other weapons were found on the farm during a combing operation.

The suburbs of Babila and Beit Sahm were liberated from terrorists in May after militants agreed to the terms laid out by the Syrian government.

The agreement envisaged the evacuation of terrorists and their families from the southern settlements, while the legal status of those who wanted to stay was supposed to be decided after they handed over their weapons to the army.