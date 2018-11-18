Register
13:33 GMT +318 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi. File photo

    Iran’s Deputy FM: US Is a ‘Bully’ But It Is ‘Isolated Politically’ – Reports

    © AFP 2018 / FABRICE COFFRINI
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Abbas Araqchi, Iran’s deputy foreign minister, said that Trump’s decision to exit the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and re-impose sanctions has made the US politically isolated, while Iran would be able to sidestep the sanctions.

    Araqchi made his comments in Madrid after talks with senior Spanish officials, IRNA reported on Saturday.

    READ MORE: Dollar Becomes a 'Weapon for US', Challenges EU Sovereignty – Iranian Deputy FM

    “Maybe, the country has to pay heavy prices for sanctions but they cannot change Iran's policies. The previous US administration had imposed much harder sanctions against Iran but eventually, it had to sit for negotiations. Trump is still following an already failed experience. The United States is an economic power and like a bully is putting pressure on other countries. But it is a country which has been isolated politically,” he said.

    Araqchi also answered questions regarding the impact of US sanctions on Iran, saying that most companies were expecting the re-imposition of sanctions after Donald Trump took office. Those companies not linked with the United States are continuing their cooperation with Iran, noting that around 3,000 small, medium-size and large companies are working with Iran. “What they want is a financial channel for doing business,” he said.

    Iran's President Hassan Rouhani fills in his ballot
    © REUTERS / President.ir
    Iran, Iraq Plan to Create Free Trade Zone, Boost Trade to $20Bln - Rouhani
    He also outlined that Iran’s nuclear programme remains under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) which ”has verified 13 times Iran's commitment to its obligations under the deal.”

    Araqchi also answered a question from ABC Spain on Iran’s alleged presence in Yemen. "We have no presence in Yemen. We are in contact with Houthis but this does not mean that they (Houthis) are doing whatever we want them to do," he outlined, cited by IRNA.

    “This war is the result of Saudis' miscalculations. They used to talk about eliminating the Houthis within two months but with the passage of four years, the war is still raging in that country. This is why they intend to attribute this to Iran. The solution is not the war but rather politics,” he added.

    Former U.S. Ambassador to the UN John Bolton speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, in Oxon Hill, Md.
    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon
    US Threatens to 'Squeeze Iran Hard Until Pips Squeak'
    Araqchi assured that Tehran had devised all necessary preparations in different sectors and would undertake the necessary measures in due time. He also accused the US of threatening Europe that it would face sanctions if it cooperates with Iran in countering American anti-Iranian policies.

    "This is against European countries' sovereignty and I think that the Europeans must decide whether they will adopt measures to safeguard their sovereignty and credibility or not," Araqchi pointed out.

    “We are waiting to see how Europe will defend its sovereignty against Washington's pressure,” he added, cited by Press TV.

    According to the deal between Iran and the P5+1 group of countries — the US, Britain, France, Russia, China and Germany — in 2015, Iran limited its nuclear programme in exchange for the gradual removal of nuclear-related sanctions. However, in May Washington withdrew from the landmark nuclear agreement and reintroduced sanctions against Tehran. The first round of American sanctions took effect in August, targeting Iran's access to the US dollar, metals trading, coal, industrial software, and auto sectors; the second round was introduced in November, targeting Iran's banking and energy sectors with the aim of cutting off the country's oil sales and crucial exports.

    Related:

    Iran, Iraq Plan to Create Free Trade Zone, Boost Trade to $20Bln - Rouhani
    Dollar Becomes a 'Weapon for US', Challenges EU Sovereignty – Iranian Deputy FM
    Sukhoi Civil Aircraft to Consider Supplies to Iran After Components Substitution
    Any Major EU Company Will Always Choose America - US Envoy on Iran Sanctions
    Iran in Talks With Pakistan to Free Kidnapped Border Guards – Revolution Corps
    Tags:
    anti-Iranian policy, anti-Iranian sanctions, sanctions, Abbas Araqchi, Iran, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Runway and Daily Life: Insight Into the Fashion Trends of the Soviet Union
    Runway and Daily Life: Insight Into the Fashion Trends of the Soviet Union
    No Bromance in France
    No Bromance in France
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse