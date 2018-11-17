Turkish Court Sentences Istanbul Airport Bombers to Life in Jail - Reports

ANKARA (Sputnik) - A criminal court in Turkey sentenced six men to life in prison on Friday for their role in the 2016 bombings at Istanbul airport, which killed 45 people, state media reported.

The suspects were convicted of murder, constitutional violations, attempts on 142 lives and damage to property, the Anadolu news agency said.

© AP Photo / Emrah Gurel Turkey Claims Detained Over 4,000 Daesh Militants Since 2011

Three blasts hit the entrance, exit and the parking lot of Ataturk International Airport in July 2016. Among those killed were 19 foreigners. Over 230 people were injured.

READ MORE: US CENTCOM: SDF Suspends Anti-Daesh Offensive Over Attacks by Turkey in N Syria

Ankara maintained that the attack was carried out by the Daesh* terror group. The Turkish president said suspects in the case hailed from Russia, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan.

*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.