At Least 40 Palestinians Injured in Gaza Border Clashes – Health Authority

GAZA (Sputnik) - At least 40 Palestinians were injured Friday in clashes with Israeli soldiers guarding the common border with Gaza, a spokesman for the enclave’s health authority Qedra said.

"The number of injured has reached 40 people, three of them are in serious condition," the spokesman Ashraf Qedra said.

READ MORE: 'Everyone in Cabinet Wanted to Strike Hamas, Except PM Netanyahu' — Scholar

The health authority's statement comes after hundreds of Palestinian protesters have been killed and thousands have been hurt in seven months of demonstrations for access to their ancestral lands.

Palestinians in Gaza are protesting and condemning Arab normalization with Israel by burning Israeli flags and photos of outgoing Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman. pic.twitter.com/4lhgRPGSXG — Khaled Abu Toameh (@KhaledAbuToameh) November 16, 2018

​

Israel blames Hamas, a militant group running Gaza, for stoking unrest. A covert operation by Israeli security forces in the enclave to kill a Hamas commander triggered fierce cross-border fighting this week.

The United Nations and Egypt started a mediiation process between the sides to ensure a ceasefire after Gaza militants fired 460 rockets into southern Israel, which retaliated by launching airstrikes on 160 targets in Gaza. The announced ceasfire prompted the Israeli defence minister to ste down in protest.