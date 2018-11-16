Syrian Army Repels Militant Attack Near Hama, Casualties on Both Sides - Reports

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - The Syrian army on Friday repelled an attack by militants near the administrative border between Hama and Idlib provinces, there are dead and wounded on both sides, state-run SANA news agency reported, citing a Syrian military source.

"An armed militant group attempted to infiltrate one of our positions near the village of Sirmaniyah in the north-west of Hama province. The militant attack was repelled and ended in their failure, as the attackers suffered significant losses — there are dead and wounded among them," the source said, according to SANA.

The source also stated that some of their troops were also "killed and wounded in the skirmish," without specifying the exact number of casualties on both sides.

It is not the first time when areas close to Hama witness militant attacks; earlier this week, a military source claimed to the Syrian state broadcaster that Syrian Armed Forces hit terrorist strongholds on November 11 in the country's Hama province. The attack came in response to repeated ceasefire violations causing damage and casualties among Syrian civilians and military men.