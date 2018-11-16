Killing of Children in Syrian Village Controlled by Coalition Alarms UNICEF

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) is concerned by reports that as many as 30 children were killed in recent attacks on Syria’s al-Shafa village, controlled by the US-led coalition, the director Cappelaere said in a statement Friday.

“UNICEF is alarmed by recent reports of up to 30 children who have been killed in recent violence in Al Shafa village, in eastern Syria. These reported killings demonstrate that the war on children is far from over in Syria,” Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa Geert Cappelaere said. “UNICEF calls on warring parties to protect all children – no matter where they are in Syria and no matter whose control they live under.”

The statement comes after the Syrian state-run SANA news agency reported on Monday that over 60 civilians were killed or injured as a result of the US-led international coalition airstrike on al-Shafa village in Deir ez-Zor province.

In its letters, Damascus describes the coalition's strikes as a crime, urging the UN Security Council to take action to stop similar massacres in the future, probe all such incidents and bring perpetrators to justice.

The US-led coalition has carried out airstrikes in Deir ez-Zor province numerous times within the last several months. Earlier this month, media reported that 26 civilians, including women and children, were killed in an airstrike by the coalition on the city of Hajin. Following the airstrike, Damascus similarly sent letters to the UN secretary-general and UN Security Council president.