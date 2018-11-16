Berlin Points to Many Questions Remaining After Khashoggi's Killing

BERLIN (Sputnik) - Berlin has seen some progress in the investigation into the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, but many questions remain open, German Foreign Ministry deputy spokesperson Christofer Burger said on Friday.

"Our position on the Khashoggi case was very clear from the very beginning. The murder of Jamal Khashoggi should be fully and thoroughly investigated… Yesterday we saw that there is progress, this is the first step, but many questions remain open, as before," the spokesman said, adding that the questions relate to the causes and the murder itself, as well as to the responsibility of suspects.

READ MORE: Cairo Trusts Results of Saudi Investigation Into Murder of Khashoggi

Berlin strongly condemns this crime and expects the perpetrators to be brought to justice, he stressed.

The investigation, which is carried out by both Turkish and Saudi authorities, must "comply with international standards" and be transparent, the spokesman said.

© AP Photo / Bullit Marquez, POOL Canada Considering Sanctions Against Saudis Over Khashoggi Murder

Burger added that the German authorities would closely follow the situation and remain in close contact with European partners in evaluating this case, stressing that Berlin categorically rejects death penalty as a form of punishment.

On Thursday, the Saudi public prosecutor’s office announced that 21 people were in custody over the Khashoggi case, including five suspects charged with "ordering and committing" the crime, for whom prosecutor`s office requested the death penalty.

Khashoggi disappeared on October 2 after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Saudi Arabia's acknowledgment that the journalist had been killed in a fight inside the consulate came after two weeks of denials and growing pressure from the Western allies to provide explanations. Turkey, which has conducted a separate probe into the case, claims that Khashoggi was assassinated by a hit squad sent from Saudi Arabia.