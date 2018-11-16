Israel to Have Early General Elections - Reports

The decision was made days after Avigdor Liberman left his position as the country's defence minister. His Yisrael Beytenu party then left the country's ruling coalition, thus leaving Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with a fragile majority.

The meeting between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Education Minister Naftali Bennett earlier in the day resulted in the decision to hold early general elections in Israel, Haaretz reports, citing sources close to Bennett.

Meanwhile, the Jerusalem Post specified that the date of the election would be agreed upon on Sunday by the heads of the coalition's parties.

The shaky situation in the country's parliament started after the resignation of Defence Minister Avigdor Liberman, he announced the day after the announcement of the ceasefire with the militants in the Gaza Strip, as a protest to the move.

The same day, Bennett, Bayit Yehudi party's chairman proclaimed that if he would not be appointed defence minister in place of Liberman, his party would follow the Liberman's Yisrael Beytenu's stance and leave the coalition. However, Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon objected to the idea of Bennett becoming the defence minister, calling for early elections.

Under the Israeli law, the country may hold early elections may be held 90 days after the dissolution of the government. Hence, the vote might take place between March and May.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW