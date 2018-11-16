Baghdad, Erbil Agree to Resume Kirkuk Oil Exports - Iraqi Oil Ministry

"Baghdad and Erbil have agreed to restore oil exports from the oil field of Kirkuk through the pipeline of Kurdistan to the [Turkish] port of Ceyhan in the amount of between 50,000 and 100,000 barrels per day," the spokesman said.
In February, the region's governor, Rakan al-Jubouri, stated that there is a threat from so-called Daesh "sleeper-cells" in Kirkuk. At the end of 2017, Iraqi authorities declared victory over Daesh, noting, however, that the fight against remaining cells would continue.
Iraq began its operation in Kirkuk a few weeks after the referendum on independence in Iraqi Kurdistan.
