Washington Not Ready to Make Determination on Scenario of Khashoggi's Killing

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is not ready to draw conclusions on what exactly happened at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul after journalist Jamal Khashoggi had entered it on October 2, US Department of State spokesperson Heather Nauert said during a press conference.

"We continue to get the information, and we will analyze and make determinations as we get additional information," Nauert told reporters on Thursday when asked about the US stance on Saudi Arabia’s conflicting explanations.

Saudi officials initially claimed Khashoggi left the consulate unharmed but later blamed a rogue operation for the killing.

© AP Photo / Hani Mohammed US Congress Wants to Cut Off Aid to Saudis Over Khashoggi, Yemen War - Reports

Earlier in the day, the United States imposed sanctions against 17 Saudi nationals related to the murder of the Washington Post columnist, while Saudi Arabia announced it had detained 21 people and charged 11 suspects in the case.

"We regard the announcement they made as a good first step, it’s a step in the right direction," Nauert said.

She added the two announcements have not been coordinated between Washington and Riyadh.