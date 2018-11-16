Turkey Completes Investigation Into Russian Ambassador Karlov's Murder - Reports

ANKARA (Sputnik) - The investigation into the assassination of Russian Ambassador to Ankara Andrey Karlov has been completed in Turkey and the indictment has been sent to the prosecutor's office, local media reported on Thursday.

According to Anadolu News Agency, the indictment prepared by prosecutor Adem Akinci, who was leading the investigation, was submitted for the approval of the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office. If the act is approved, the case will be sent to the court.

On December 19, 2016, Karlov was shot by an off-duty Turkish police officer, Mevlut Mert Altintas, at the opening of an art gallery exhibition "Russia from Kaliningrad to Kamchatka through the eyes of a traveller" in Ankara. The attacker was killed at the scene by the police.

© REUTERS / Umit Bektas Turkey Arrests Exhibition Organizer Over Russian Ambassador Karlov Assassination

A total of eight people were arrested as part of the investigation, including four former police officers. Mustafa Timur Ozkan, the organizer of the photo exhibition where Karlov was killed, and the head of the publishing group Guru Medya, Hayreddin Aydinbas, were also arrested on charges of involvement in the murder.

The Turkish side has repeatedly voiced suspicions that the Gulen movement, considered by Ankara to be a terrorist organization and accused by the authorities of masterminding the 2016 failed coup attempt in Turkey, is linked to the attack.