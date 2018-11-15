Saudi FM Blames Qatari, Turkish Media for Anti-Riyadh Campaign

CAIRO (Sputnik) – Qatari and Turkish media have launched a full-scale anti-Riyadh campaign after the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Jubeir said on Thursday.

"The Turkish and Qatari media have launched a powerful anti-Saudi campaign that is still underway. That is very sad because it is about a crime that is being investigated by judiciary bodies," Jubeir said at a press conference in Riyadh aired by Al-Arabiya television.

READ MORE: US Sanctions 17 Saudis Including Crown Prince Top Aide Over Khashoggi Killing

He pointed out that those responsible for the death of Khashoggi would be punished in line with the Saudi legislation.

From the minister’s point of view, some parties are trying to politicize the investigation into the murder by leaking various rumours to media.

"It would be better for everyone, if anyone possessing the information, which may clarify the situation, would share it with investigators instead of disseminating these data via media," the diplomat added.

READ MORE: Prosecution Seeks Death Sentence for Saudis Who Killed, Dismembered Khashoggi

Khashoggi disappeared on October 2 after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Saudi Arabia's acknowledgement that the journalist had been killed in a fight inside the consulate came after two weeks of denials and growing pressure from the Western allies to provide explanations. Turkey, which has conducted a separate probe into the case, claims that Khashoggi was assassinated by a hit squad sent from Saudi Arabia.