Four Israeli Officers Wounded in Knife Attack on Police Station in Jerusalem

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - A knife-wielding man injured four Israeli security officers at a police station in Jerusalem, the Israeli police foreign press spokesman said on Thursday.

"[Four] policeman injured lightly in attack this evening. Terrorist with knife entered a Jerusalem Police station. Terrorist captured by officers," Micky Rosenfeld wrote on Twitter.

The police spokesman said late on Wednesday that a knife-wielding man had entered the police station in Jerusalem's Armon Hanatziv neighbourhood and attacked the security officers after which he was detained by the authorities.

The initial number of the injured police officers, reported by Rosenfeld late on Wednesday, was two people.

Armon Hanatziv has repeatedly been a site of attacks on Israeli security officers. In one of the high-profile cases in 2017, a ramming attack on Israeli soldiers in the area left four people killed and 15 others wounded.