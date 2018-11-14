Palestinian Envoy on Situatuion in Gaza: UNSC Fails to Shoulder Responsibility

"We want the Security Council to shoulder its responsibility with regard to this situation threatening international peace and security," Mansour told reporters. "Unfortunately the Security Council is paralyzed, it did not shoulder its responsibility."
READ MORE: Gaza Violence Part of ‘Collective Punishment' for Palestinians — Activist
The latest violence in Gaza erupted on Monday after a Hamas commander was killed in a covert Israeli operation. Since then, Gaza militants have fired at least 460 rockets at Israel, and Israeli forces have carried out airstrikes on 160 targets in Gaza. One militant rocket attack killed a Palestinian labourer in the West Bank, while Israel's strikes have killed at least seven Palestinians.
All comments
Show new comments (0)