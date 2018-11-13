Saudis Want to Relocate Consulate From Istanbul After Khashoggi Killing - Ankara

"Such a wish exists, however, our ministry has not received any official requests in this regard," the spokesperson said.
The journalist disappeared on October 2 after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.
Saudi Arabia's acknowledgement that the journalist had been killed in a fight inside the consulate came after two weeks of denials and growing pressure from the Western allies to provide explanations. According to Riyadh, 18 people have been arrested over their suspected involvement in the incident.
Turkey, which has conducted a separate probe into the case, claims that Khashoggi was assassinated by a hit squad sent from Saudi Arabia.
On October 26, the Saudi prosecutor general acknowledged that the journalist's murder had been premeditated, while Istanbul prosecutors said on October 31 that Khashoggi's body had been dismembered and destroyed after the murder.
