Eight People Injured as Bomb Detonates in Bus in Syria’s Homs – Source

BEIRUT (Sputnik) - A bomb detonated in a bus in the Syrian city of Homs on Tuesday, leaving eight people injured, a source in the city administration told Sputnik.

"The explosion occurred in a bus that was moving from the Sittin Street in the Al Zahraa neighbourhood. According to our data, eight people have been injured, with some of them being in serious condition," the source said.

Meanwhile, the SANA news agency reported, citing the province’s police, about six people injured as a result of the blast.

#Syria: A bomb exploded in Zahra-University minibus in the city of #Homs: Six people injured including two women.#FromSyria pic.twitter.com/JjvqgwJtZs — Ahmad Al-Issa (@ahmadalissa) November 13, 2018

​Before Homs was liberated from terrorists, the Al Zahraa neighbourhood had been one of the most vulnerable areas in the city, being frequently rocked by terrorist attacks and shelling. Terrorists purposefully targeted the area, which has been mainly home to Muslim Shiites and Alawites.