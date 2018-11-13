Libya's Haftar is Not Demanding GNA Head's Resignation Before Elections - Source

"[Haftar] said we do not have to change the horse until we cross the river. In this way, Haftar let it be known that he did not demand the premature resignation of Sarraj before elections were held," the source said.
Haftar and Sarraj met earlier in the day on the sidelines of the Palermo Conference for Libya, a source at the Italian Prime Minister's Office told Sputnik.
Addressing the situation in Libya, the head of the Russian Contact Group for intra-Libyan settlement Lev Dengov told Sputnik that Moscow was in regular contact with Saif Islam Gaddafi, who remains part of the Libyan peace process.
"Saif Islam Gaddafi is regularly in contact with us at the moment as a participant of the Libyan settlement process. Saif Islam is thinking positively and it is possible to say that Saif Islam will be a political process participant today, in one way or another, for one simple reason that there is a certain group of people who have been supporting everything that is linked to [late Libyan leader Muammar] Gaddafi and his family," Dengov said.
