Libya's Haftar is Not Demanding GNA Head's Resignation Before Elections - Source

PALERMO (Sputnik) - The head of the Libyan National Army (LNA), Khalifa Haftar said at a meeting with head of Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA), Fayez Sarraj, that the GNA prime minister did not have to resign ahead of the general elections in the country, an Italian diplomatic source told reporters on Tuesday.

"[Haftar] said we do not have to change the horse until we cross the river. In this way, Haftar let it be known that he did not demand the premature resignation of Sarraj before elections were held," the source said.

Haftar and Sarraj met earlier in the day on the sidelines of the Palermo Conference for Libya, a source at the Italian Prime Minister's Office told Sputnik.

Addressing the situation in Libya, the head of the Russian Contact Group for intra-Libyan settlement Lev Dengov told Sputnik that Moscow was in regular contact with Saif Islam Gaddafi, who remains part of the Libyan peace process.

"Saif Islam Gaddafi is regularly in contact with us at the moment as a participant of the Libyan settlement process. Saif Islam is thinking positively and it is possible to say that Saif Islam will be a political process participant today, in one way or another, for one simple reason that there is a certain group of people who have been supporting everything that is linked to [late Libyan leader Muammar] Gaddafi and his family," Dengov said.

Libya has been torn apart by conflict after long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown in 2011. There are two major forces in the country: the UN-backed Government of National Accord, headed by Sarraj, operating in the country's west and headquartered in Tripoli and Tobruk-based parliament in the east is cooperating with General Khalifa Haftar, who leads Libyan National Army.