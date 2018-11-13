Register
13:36 GMT +313 November 2018
    A general view of The Dome of the Rock Mosque at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound, known by the Jews as the Temple Mount, is seen from the Mount of Olives in east Jerusalem. (File)

    Rabbi Warns Israel Should Be Ready for Biblical Doomsday War 'At Any Time'

    Middle East
    Rabbi Pinchas Winston, an acclaimed author and doomsayer, has warned that renewed clashes in the Gaza Strip or ongoing tensions between Israel and Iran over Syria may trigger the next major conflict, which, in turn, may see biblical end-times prophecy come true.

    Rabbi Pinchas Winston, whose works over the past two decades have dealt extensively with “The End of Days”, has suggested that the IDF should be ready for a biblical war that may arrive “at any moment without any warning”.

    READ MORE: Snake Slithers Out of Israel's Western Wall, Sparks Biblical Prophecy Fears

    He made a reference to a prophecy of the War of Gog and Magog from the Hebrew Bible, which precipitates the Messianic Redemption. According to the Jewish interpretation, Gog and Magog may be individuals, peoples or lands, and are viewed as Israeli’s enemies who will be defeated by the Messiah.

    “Any student of history knows that hindsight is 20-20 but in the moment, you never know what can set off a war. The First World War was set off by the assassination of Archduke Ferdinand. The 2014 War in Gaza was set off by the murder of three young boys. The same is true for the War of Gog and Magog but even more so,” Winston told Breaking Israel News.

    He also cited a description by the Vilna Gaon, an 18th century rabbi, of what the War of Gog and Magog may look like, which suggested that it would last 12 minutes and encompass the entire world.

    “That was inconceivable at the time but now we can envision that as being realistic. There are many aspects described in prophecy that sceptics say are impossible. It is all part of the bigger plan,” he said.

    The warning comes just days after the Sanhedrin, a Jewish rabbinical community, requested the construction of a third Holy Temple in Jerusalem; Solomon’s Temple and the rebuilt Second Temple, erected on the city’s Temple Mount millennia ago, were demolished by the Babylonians and the Romans.

    'Biblical Prophecy Fulfilled': Armageddon Predicted as Jews Call for 3rd Jerusalem Temple to Be Built
    Many Jews have voiced concern that such a decision would inevitably lead to the coming of Messiah, while Jewish eschatological teachings suggest that the Third Tempe foreshadows Armageddon.

    Nearly two weeks ago, a snake wriggled out from between the stones of Israel’s Western Wall, sparking panic among worshippers at the holy site and fears that it was a herald of the Messiah.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
