WATCH: IDF Releases Video of Airstrike in Response to Rockets Launched from Gaza

Israeli Defense Forces have released a footage of an Israeli Air Force strike on what IDF reports was Hamas’ military intelligence headquarters.

IDF have reported making an airstrike on a 'Hamas’ military intelligence headquarters' after more than 300 rockets had been launched earlier from Gaza Strip. Israeli Defense Forces said that the target was the place "where Hamas' intelligence operatives gathered information to launch attacks on Israelis."

We struck Hamas’ military intelligence HQ in response to the 300+ rockets that terrorists in #Gaza fired at #Israel.

This is where Hamas' intelligence operatives gathered information to launch attacks on Israelis.

Hamas intentionally established their HQ next to a school. pic.twitter.com/nuHoLmlcD9 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDFSpokesperson) November 12, 2018

Previously, The Israeli military said some 300 rockets were fired by the Palestinian militants throughout Monday into Israel’s southern territories. Israeli Defense Forces responded by attacking over 70 militant targets in the Gaza Strip from the ground and the air.

WATCH UNTIL THE END: This is the true impact of terror. 300+ rockets fired from #Gaza at innocent #Israelis. Civilians are #NotATarget.

CC: @UN pic.twitter.com/Mht4qEiUZ7 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDFSpokesperson) November 13, 2018

RAW FOOTAGE: The skies of southern Israel RIGHT NOW. Dozens of rockets are being fired from #Gaza at Israeli civilians. pic.twitter.com/Iu6QwzUo8l — Israel Defense Forces (@IDFSpokesperson) November 12, 2018

​Earlier, Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas has also urged the global community to intervene into the situation and stop “the Israeli escalation.”