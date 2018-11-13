UN Secretary General on Gaza: Conflict Parties Should Exercise Maximum Restraint

“The Secretary-General is following closely the latest security developments in Gaza. He urges all parties to exercise maximum restraint. The United Nations Special Coordinator, Nickolay Mladenov, is working closely with Egypt and all concerned parties to restore calm,” Haq said in a statement attributed to the secretary general.
According to local doctors, three Gaza Strip residents died in Israeli strikes. One of the Israeli airstrikes specifically targeted the Hamas-run Al-Aqsa TV station.
READ MORE: Lebanon Urges Global Community to Stop Airstrikes on Gaza
The relations between the Israelis and the Palestinians near the Gaza border have been increasingly tense since 2005. The Gaza Strip is one of the two parts of the partially recognized State of Palestine, which until 2005 was Israeli territory. Palestinian protesters continue regular clashes with the Israeli troops on the border, while the Israeli side accuses Gaza of ongoing shelling.
All comments
Show new comments (0)