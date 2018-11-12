Over 60 Civilians Killed or Injured by Coalition Airstrike in Syria - Reports

Over 60 civilians have been killed or injured by a US-led coalition airstrike on Syria's eastern province of Deir ez-Zor, Syrian SANA news agency reported.

Syrian SANA news agency reported on Monday that over 60 civilians were killed or injured by an airstrike, made by the US-led coalition on al-Sha'afa town in eastern Deir ez-Zor.

"More than 60 dead and wounded civilians as a result of an attack by the international coalition on the village of al-Sha'afa in the east of Deir ez-Zor province," SANA said, citing local sources.

Previously, another coalition airstrike on the city of Hajin in Syria's Deir ez-Zor province reportedly killed at least 15 civilians. Ikhbariya TV channel reported then that the majority among those killed were women and children.

Previously, Damascus accused the US-led coalition of violating international law and killing civilians in a letter to the United Nations, saying that Washington wasn't fighting terrorism in the country.