Over 60 Civilians Killed or Injured by Coalition Airstrike in Syria - Reports

Syrian SANA news agency reported on Monday that over 60 civilians were killed or injured by an airstrike, made by the US-led coalition on al-Sha'afa town in eastern Deir ez-Zor.
"More than 60 dead and wounded civilians as a result of an attack by the international coalition on the village of al-Sha'afa in the east of Deir ez-Zor province," SANA said, citing local sources.
Previously, Damascus accused the US-led coalition of violating international law and killing civilians in a letter to the United Nations, saying that Washington wasn't fighting terrorism in the country.
